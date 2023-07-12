Angus MacNeil has claimed he won’t rejoin the SNP Westminster group until the party provides “clarity” on Scottish independence, and will continue to sit as an independent MP in the meantime. He was suspended last week following a public bust-up with the Chief Whip, although he insists that has nothing to do with his announcement today. Instead, the SNP just needs to “get serious” about secession, and he’s set them a deadline of their October conference:

“I will only seek the SNP whip again if it is clear that the SNP are pursuing independence. At the moment, the SNP has become a brand name missing the key ingredient. The urgency for independence is absent. […] The Scottish Government went to the Supreme Court a year ago utterly clueless about how to pursue independence, left the Supreme Court utterly clueless about how to pursue independence. The SNP still have no clear understanding that it has to use elections to negotiate Scottish independence from Westminster by getting the backing of the majority of the electorate. The SNP membership must have a say at conference on the policy direction, which it hasn’t until now. […] I will continue with my staff to work as best we can for the population of Na h-Eileanan an lar, until the SNP gets serious about independence, to improve lives and society in the Hebrides and Scotland.”

He’ll be waiting a long time if he’s expecting the SNP to “get serious” about anything…

