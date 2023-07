When it rains it pours for the Restoration and Renewal Programme, as the roof in the modern Portcullis House Atrium has just cracked, pouring water on Parliamentary punters. Guido is just grateful to Natasha Porter for sharing a photo from the Parliamentary Estate. He knows all too well how much the authorities dislike leaks…

UPDATE: The area has been cordoned off:

This is one of the ‘modern’ areas of Parliament…