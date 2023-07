Guido hears LBC are expecting to make the final decision on their new Political Editor some time this week. Theo Usherwood stood down in April, so it’s been a long, three-month process to find a replacement. Interviews were held over the last couple of weeks. The rumoured shortlist includes Tortoise’s Cat Neilan, LBC’s Ben Kentish, Sun’s Natasha Clark, Sky’s Tamara Cohen, and Times Radio’s Matt Chorley…