With court cases, a party defection and all his campaigning efforts, it’s been a busy few months for Andrew Bridgen. This might explain why he hasn’t had the chance to check on his constituency post box, which is clearly overflowing with messages. No doubt Andrew would say it’s all his anti-vax fan mail…

Guido isn’t so sure. A local co-conspirator got in touch to share the image, expressing concern for Andrew’s constituents, as his Br-igeonhole has been filled for weeks. He claims the Leicestershire MP has “not stepped foot in there [the office] since April this year”. There is another explanation. Now he’s out of the Tory party, perhaps Andrew has just found somewhere else to put all those letters of no confidence…