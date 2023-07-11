Boris and Carrie Johnson have announced the birth of their third child together. Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson was born last Wednesday, with Carrie announcing his arrival on Instagram today:

“Welcome to the world Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson born 5th July at 9.15am. (Can you guess which name my husband chose?! )… Am loving every minute of the sleepy baby bubble. Seeing my older two embrace their new brother with such joy and excitement has been the most wonderful thing to see. We are all very smitten. Thank you so much to the incredible NHS maternity team at UCLH. They really are the most amazing, caring people. I feel such immense gratitude…”