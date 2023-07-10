Moz Hossain’s mayoral campaign team are insistent their man hasn’t been knocked off course and is still a “winner“, despite yesterday’s car-crash interview on GB News. Speaking to Camilla Tominey, the wildcard London mayoral candidate failed to give yes-or-no answers to a series of quick-fire questions on Rwanda, net zero and the EU, with both Paul Scully and Samuel Kasumu later piling on criticism as the clip made the rounds last night. The interview is a case study in what happens when a non-politician is thrown in at the deep end…

Even so, Moz’s team are “buoyant“… even if the Tominey grilling was “messy” and he needs more media experience. They told Guido that despite the clumsiness, his positions on the topics raised in the interview are “more aligned” with the London electorate than the Tory base, and he “didn’t fall into a trap” of giving away soundbites to a Labour attack campaign. He doesn’t want to “win the primary and lose the election”. Although stumbling over the answers like that will probably show up in a campaign ad somewhere anyway…

Susan Hall, meanwhile, has fired back over Sadiq Khan’s “endorsement” for her campaign on Friday. Her team tell Guido it was “an admirable attempt at reverse psychology by Sadiq Khan, but we all know it is Susan he truly fears.” Anyone who’s watched their clashes in the London Assembly will know they’re not exactly best of friends…