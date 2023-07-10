Jacob Rees-Mogg Jumps on Kangaroo Court’s Special Report

Jacob Rees-Mogg has had his say during the Commons debate on the Kangaroo Court Privileges Committee’s supplementary report. The erudite Erskine May expert systematically dismantled the report, joking about the absence of a co-ordinated campaign and questioning its procedural basis:

“Why did the Committee not follow the procedure properly set out by the House in 1978? Why were the safeguards ignored? This is before coming onto the matter that others have raised about individuals being named and referred to without any ability to answer”

Guido notes a fitting presence in the Speaker’s Chair… one Eleanor Laing.