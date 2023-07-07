It’s been a busy week for the House of Lords Commissioners for Standards, as inquiries have been opened into two big names. The Shadow Leader of the Lords, Baroness Smith, and Lord Ed Vaizey both face probes for their registers of interests. Baroness Smith is being investigated for two breaches – related to an incorrect register entry – whilst Ed Vaizey is being looked into for the non-registration of interests. This now brings the total number of cases on the Standards Commissioner’s in-tray to seven. To be fair to our noble friends, keeping an up to date register of interests can’t be easy for the old and infirm.