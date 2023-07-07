It’s a year to the day since Boris Johnson announced his resignation from the steps of Downing Street. Considering Rishi’s resignation kickstarted events and then became Prime Minister himself, it’s worth considering how things have changed in the interceding period. Spoiler alert: it’s not great…

In April 2022, NHS waiting lists were 6.5 million. In April 2023, they reached an all-time record of 7.4 million.

In Q1 of 2022, GDP growth was 0.8%. In Q1 of 2023, it was 0.1%.

In June 2022, 3,139 migrants were detected crossing the Channel in small boats. In June 2023, that number was 3,824.

In June 2022, the average fixed-rate mortgage was 2.87%. This year, it’s 6.49%.

In Q1 of 2022, 83,891 houses were granted planning permission. In Q1 of 2023, that was a 15-year low of 75,033.

In the year ending December 2021, net migration was 488,000. In the year ending December 2022, that was a record high of 606,000.

The last YouGov poll before Boris’s resignation had a Labour lead of 3%. The most recent YouGov poll has Labour 25% ahead.

A new poll today found that just a quarter of voters think Rishi is any better than Boris Johnson. Going by his record, it’s easy to see why. Still, Downing Street are promising jam tomorrow…