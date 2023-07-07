Ofcom Investigating “Don’t Kill Cash” Campaign

Ofcom has opened an investigation into GB News following a complaint relating to its recently launched “Don’t Kill Cash” campaign. Ofcom say they are investigating a potential breach of

“Rule 5.4 of the Ofcom Broadcasting Code requires all broadcasters to ensure that their programmes – whatever their genre – exclude all expressions of the views and opinions of the person providing the service on matters of political and industrial controversy or current public policy. This reflects the statutory requirements in the Communications Act 2003 as set by Parliament.”

GB News are getting a lot of Ofcom complaints from people who are obviously politically motivated. The “Don’t Kill Cash” campaign is a classic tabloid newspaper style campaign, though it is new thing for a regulated broadcaster to run this type of campaign. GB News will argue that it is not a partisan campaign, citing support from the left and right on the issue. Surely they just need to give airtime to some digital currency zealots to provide balance. Isn’t Matt Hancock now a campaigner for digital currencies?