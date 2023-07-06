Party-pooper Transport for London (TfL) has banned an advert for a new West End play simply because it displays… a Victoria sponge cake. It seems Sadiq Kahn is deeply concerned that commuters may look at the widely sweet treat and run home to gorge on it. It appears we can’t have our cake and eat it…

Thanks to TfL’s advertising policy, any food that could lead to child obesity is strictly forbidden, as citizens cannot be trusted with images of sugary foods. The nanny-statism of the Mayor has once again gone above and beyond. The show’s producer Paul Gregg told the Mail TfL’s decision was “ridiculous” whilst others have labelled it “silly”. Khan is in a bit of jam now…