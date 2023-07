Despite Labour’s promises to cut down on lobbying, the party hasn’t stopped operating in a grey area, including accepting cash from shady sources. Rosena Allin Khan is the latest to cash in, as she received a £5,000 donation from 50 Shades of Grey author E.L. James. According to Politico, Brexit-hating bondage enthusiast James made the donation under her real name of Erika Mitchell. Guido was just surprised she didn’t fancy donating to the Whips Office…