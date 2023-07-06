Mordaunt Mocks SNP’s “Self-Delusion and Lack of Self Awareness”

Like clockwork, Penny Mordaunt has given the SNP their weekly mauling in today’s Commons business questions. This time, she pressed the SNP on the qualifications of their frontbenchers:

“but if being well-prepared is the qualification for a person doing my job, then surely it is self-delusion and lack of self-awareness that is the necessary condition for an opposition job [sic] on the SNP benches. Because only an SNP spokesman would come to this question session and ask me a question on police investigations and police performance. Maybe that self-delusion is hard to sustain in the wake of tens of police investigations…”

Penny’s jibes didn’t end there. She also poked the SNP over their international jet-setting, their failure to stick it out whilst the “going is too tough”, even in opposition, and their unflinching focus on independence.
