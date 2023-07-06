20-year old climate crusader Greta Thunberg could face a six-month jail sentence or heavy fine later this month, after being charged in Sweden for “disobeying the police” during a green protest outside an oil port. Thunberg was part of the “Reclaim the Future” gang who blocked tankers in Malmö last month, claiming it was “a matter of life and death” that they delayed traffic for a few hours to save the planet…

The Swedish Prosecution Authority said: