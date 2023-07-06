20-year old climate crusader Greta Thunberg could face a six-month jail sentence or heavy fine later this month, after being charged in Sweden for “disobeying the police” during a green protest outside an oil port. Thunberg was part of the “Reclaim the Future” gang who blocked tankers in Malmö last month, claiming it was “a matter of life and death” that they delayed traffic for a few hours to save the planet…
The Swedish Prosecution Authority said:
“The prosecutor has filed charges against a young woman who on June 19 this year participated in a climate demonstration which, according to the prosecution, caused disruption to traffic in Malmö. The woman has refused to obey the police command to leave the scene.”
How’s that plan to overthrow capitalism going?