Guido hears there are funereal discussions over TalkTV’s future in the Baby Shard. The loudest rumour is Rupert Murdoch has given the channel until Christmas to turn things around, although one source told Guido today the deadline may be even sooner than that. He could pull the plug early…

In the meantime, senior staff are leaving left, right and centre. Creative director Erron Gordon left for GB News last week, with political editor Kate McCann announcing she’s jumping to Times Radio in September. According to multiple sources, there are plans for an emergency scheduling reshuffle soon, with Mike Graham’s show potentially shifted to the afternoon, and Julia Hartley-Brewer moved away from her breakfast slot. Apparently this is all still up in the air, and may change…

What hasn’t changed much is the viewership, which is still stubbornly low – talkRADIO is still popular though, as its staff are understandably keen to point out – and sucking millions out of Murdoch’s coffers. Tom Newton Dunn is still on a long, long holiday. Whether it’s Christmas or tomorrow, the odds of turning things around with a “Sun TV” rebranding or scheduling switch-up look low…