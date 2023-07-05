LibDem Quizzes Police Chief on Shaun Bailey Party… While Sat Next to Shaun Bailey

A painfully awkward moment in the London Assembly today, as LibDem Assembly Member Caroline Pidgeon quizzed Met Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley on the investigation into the “Shaun Bailey for London Holiday Partywhile Bailey himself, who remains a member of City Hall’s Police and Crime committee, was sitting just a few rows away from her.

Pidgeon was clearly in a mood to ruffle feathers, reminding Rowley about the new incriminating evidence of the “jingle and mingle save the date” invitations and a leaked video of the raucous event. Bailey said nothing, ashen faced as Caroline threw the cat among the pigeons… 
mdi-tag-outline London Assembly Met Police Partygate
mdi-account-multiple-outline Caroline Pidgeon Shaun Bailey
mdi-timer July 5 2023 @ 16:40 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments