Sixty eight leading computer science academics have signed an open letter raising serious concerns of the government’s proposed Online Safety Bill. The letter argues the bill allows “surveillance technology to be deployed in the spirit of preserving online safety”. They add “this act undermines privacy guarantees and, indeed, safety online”

Specifically, the boffins are concerned with the proposal to enable the “routine monitoring” of communications – even with the noble intention of preventing the dissemination of child sexual exploitation content. They argue this monitoring is “incompatible” with maintaining the protocols which offer privacy guarantees and say any attempts to sidestep these protocols are “doomed to fail”. The signatories, including 36 UK university professors, finish by saying the safety provided by essential technologies “are now under threat in the Online Safety Bill”. They could at least scrap the EU cookie law to make up for it…

Read the letter in full below: