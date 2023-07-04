Mhairi Black Stepping Down as MP at Next Election

The SNP’s deputy leader in Westminster, Mhairi Black, has announced she is stepping down at the next election. Speaking to Emily Maitlis on the News Agents, Black claimed the “toxic environment” of Westminster has taken its toll on her “body and mind“:

“I’m tired, is a big part of it. And the thing that makes me tired is Westminster. I think it is one of the most unhealthy workplaces that you can ever be in, it’s a toxic environment… it’s definitely a poisonous place…”

She became the deputy leader of the SNP’s Westminster group in December, and has now thrown in the towel because Parliament “gives [her] the ick“. According to UK Polling Report, she was set to hold onto her seat:

Although given the chaos within the SNP this year, it was no guarantee…