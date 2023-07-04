The latest Conservative Home Cabinet league table shows that a record nine Ministers have dropped into negative ratings this month – beating the previous record by three. A record which was set… last month.

Rishi Sunak, Oliver Dowden, Greg Hands, Michael Gove, Andrew Mitchell, Grant Shapps, Jeremy Hunt, Robert Jenrick and Therese Coffey are all in the red, with the latter three all on -17 or lower. Rishi himself has plummeted from 21.6% to -2.7% as punishment for continuing to miss his pledges. Two months ago he was on 47.4%…

Ben Wallace, James Cleverly, Kemi Badenoch and Penny Mordaunt still hold onto their top spots, though Cleverly and Wallace are now the only Ministers with ratings above 50. Guido can’t recall seeing this level of disapproval by ConservativeHome readers of the cabinet – suggesting a terrible disconnect between them and the activist base. ConservativeHome’s editor Paul Goodman tells Guido that the number of people responding to the survey has been falling for a while – which in itself is a sign of apathy – though this month’s returns are slightly up on last month’s. The negativity is off the (bottom of) the chart…