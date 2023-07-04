Rishi Sunak will, yet again, be absent from PMQs tomorrow – affirming his position as the Prime Minister with the worst attendance record since 1979. What important task is occupying the Prime Minister’s time over facing scrutiny from our elected officials? He’s paying tribute to our national religion with a 75th anniversary Westminster Abbey service for… the NHS.

Rishi’s poor attendance record is only set to get worse as he is planning to jet off to a NATO summit next week – which will mean he’s missed one in five of his PMQs sessions. Rishi joins the illustrious company of Gordon Brown and John Major as the most scrutiny-averse former PMs. One former premier’s PMQs record stands head and shoulders above all others. Liz Truss didn’t skip a single PMQs session during her time in office…