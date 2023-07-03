Rishi Sunak was at Lords over the weekend, spreading his bad luck curse to the England cricket team in the second Test. He was pictured cheering the team on alongside a well-dressed pal sat directly to his left throughout. A high-flying KC by the name of Charles Banner…

This is the same high-flying Charles Banner who, back in 2022, found his way into the Daily Mail… after causing a furious row with British Airways staff when they refused to let the family nanny sit in business class. According to the Mail, the flight was delayed by 90 minutes after the Banner family went to war with the BA staff. That’s just not cricket…

Banner himself said at the time:

‘If BA had told me that the nanny could not sit with us in business then we would not have travelled and could have got a later flight. But they only told us that when we got to the boarding gate.”

The captain refused to let the plane leave the tarmac until the Banners had been shown the door. Still, it looks like he and Rishi had a better time at the Lords this weekend… until England lost, obviously.