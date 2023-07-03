Moz has picked up another big endorsement for his London Mayoral campaign. This morning Priti Patel has confirmed she is backing his bid for the Tory candidacy, following the likes of Iain Duncan Smith in rowing behind the previously-unknown wildcard. She tells Guido:

“The governance of London requires radical change and fresh Conservative leadership. I want a London which is safe for everyone, open to the world, dynamic and no longer in retreat. Moz Hossain can beat Labour’s Sadiq Khan and make London safe and a great City again. He will bring policing back into London’s communities, scrap the ULEZ tax on our drivers and make London open for business again. Conservative members have the strongest choice in Moz to beat Sadiq Khan and now is the time to vote for this change.”

Voting begins tomorrow, with the final candidate set to be announced on 19th July. Team Moz are keen to push out new polling from Savanta, published in the Mail on Sunday, showing Londoners think a criminal lawyer (like him) is best placed to cut crime and reform the Metropolitan Police. Susan Hall, the grassroots’ favourite, is still banking on her Assembly experience to carry her over the line. All to play for…