Kemi Badenoch has become the first Cabinet Minister to row behind Susan Hall’s campaign for London Mayor. She posted this statement this morning:

“Having know Susan Hall since my time on the London Assembly, I know she shares my desire to boost business in our great capital city. As Conservatives, we must take the fight to Sadiq Khan and his anti-growth policies. Wrong-headed schemes like the ULEZ expansion are hammering small firms, and under him City Hall has become more interested in virtue signalling than vital business links. Susan has a plan to change things, and that’s why I am endorsing her for Mayor of London.”

Hall replaced Badenoch on the London Assembly when she became an MP in 2017, so this may not be much of a surprise. Still, most of Hall’s support is amongst the grassroots; a Cabinet Minister giving the nod will be welcomed. This morning Moz picked up Priti Patel’s backing. Both candidates are getting their big names out there before voting opens tomorrow…