Rishi Sunak popped along to a Tory donors’ dinner last night, cap in hand, hoping to take in a few pennies ahead of the general election. In return, he handed out bookmarks thanking the party’s benefactors for their continued support, with each Cabinet Minister listed inside along with the book they’re planning to read this summer. A co-conspirator passed one on to Guido…

Penny Mordaunt’s favourite book of the summer is… her own. Tom Tugendhat, meanwhile, will be spending recess reading The Worm in the Apple by Christopher Tugendhat, his uncle. Suella Braverman is reading “Trans: When Ideology Meets Reality”…

Rishi himself is still a big fan of Riders by Jilly Cooper, which by Cooper’s own admission, contains “great” sex scenes. And people criticise Rishi for being too bookish…