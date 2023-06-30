The Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (ACoBA) have published their letter clearing Sue Gray to become Keir Starmer’s chief of staff, recommending only a six-month sabbatical from the last day of her employment in the Civil Service, which was in March. She will, as expected, be free to join Labour from September…

ACoBA add they have found “no evidence” her impartiality was compromised by applying for this job, and she first entered negotiations in October 2022 as per Matthew Doyle’s claims. They continue it is “quite normal for individuals to discuss the possibility of new roles before leaving office“. Is it “quite normal” to be working for the government, involved at “ministerial-level” discussions, while spending months negotiating with their opposition?

It’s been just over a year since Sue Gray was briefing The Times how “very p*ssed off” she was with Guido for insinuating she was Labour leaning. What a difference a year makes…

Read ACoBA’s full letter below: