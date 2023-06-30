The latest poll from Techne, released today, shows Labour increasing their lead over the Conservatives, which stands at 19%. Labour is now on 47% to the Conservatives’ 26%. As a reminder, this time last year Labour’s lead was only around 5%…

It’s not all bad news for the Conservatives. A poll from Survation last night saw Labour’s lead shrink by 1% – to a measly 17%. Whilst YouGov also saw a decline of three percentage points. Though Rishi shouldn’t take too much comfort from this; it was down from a stonking Labour lead of 25%…