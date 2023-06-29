WATCH: Sturgeon Slapped Down at Covid Inquiry for Brexit Attack

Nicola Sturgeon was up in front of the Covid inquiry this lunchtime, answering questions about the Scottish government’s response to the pandemic. While an inquiry into a deadly pandemic may not sound like the venue for a People’s Vote rally, Nicola tried it anyway, launching into a Brexit tirade before being cut off by Hugo Keith KC:

Sturgeon: “I think every aspect of Brexit has been false economy, if I can put it mildly…”

Keith: “Ms Sturgeon, I’m so sorry, that is a witness box, not a soap box, we cannot allow the political debate of Brexit to be ventilated here…”

Hopefully she was better at answering tough questions at the police station…
mdi-tag-outline Brexit
mdi-account-multiple-outline Nicola Sturgeon
mdi-timer June 29 2023 @ 15:28 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments