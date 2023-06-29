Rishi Slams Labour as Just Stop Oil “Splinter Group”

Having first taken aim at his “former boss” earlier in the speech, Rishi Sunak finished off with a Policy Exchange crowdpleaser by going after Sir Keir and the eco-zealots backing the Labour Party. “Just Stop British Oil” rolls off the tongue…

“I’m also trying to prevent the destruction of a splinter group of Just Stop Oil – or Just Stop British Oil, and the damage they will cause. It is in part funded by the same person. This splinter group is led by a sixty-year old lawyer from North London, who has a long history which he now tries to deny of associating with hard left figures. But their policies would threaten both our energy security, and our jobs here in the UK, and my job is to stop that from happening…”

The Sun reports Rishi also hailed cricketer Jonny Bairstow as a hero for scooping a Just Stop Oil protester off the ground at the ashes yesterday:

“These Labour backed eco-zealots have disrupted one too many sporting events that Brits around the country look forward to every summer. Jonny Bairstow did a heroic job of stepping in to stop the Just Stop Oil intruders from causing further disruption to the cricket and we will ensure the police do the same on the streets of the UK and beyond.”

He could learn a thing or two about batting on a sticky wicket…