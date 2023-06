Sir Keir and Angela Rayner have arrived up in Selby, ready to set out Labour’s pitch for the upcoming by-election. Clearly the local Tories are plugged in to the Labour grid, because they were ready and waiting when Starmer’s entourage arrived at the station. “Welcome to Selby, Sir Keir…”

To be fair to Starmer, he took it in his stride and had a quick chat with the activists afterwards. Greg Hands claims there were “dozens” of Tories, Guido reckons that’s a bit generous…