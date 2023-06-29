Conservative MPs have jumped on the publication of the kangaroo court’s supplementary report into a “co-ordinated campaign of interference” to slam the “petulance” of the Privileges Committee. The committee’s report accused MPs making (perfectly justified) criticisms of launching “an attack on the legitimacy of parliament itself”. It’s a bit of a leap…

The report, which named seven Tory MPs, including Nadine Dorries and Jacob Rees-Mogg as well as three Lords, was criticised by Mark Jenkinson for “gross overreach”. He then pointed out a mistake in the report, which referenced a tweet about the media – not the committee…

Brendan Clarke-Smith also spoke up, saying the report “raises serious questions about free speech in a democratic society”, before Michael Fabricant blasted the “paranoid” and “petulant” kangaroo court on Times Radio:

He added marsupial mastermind Bernard Jenkin should “explain himself” over lockdown parties…