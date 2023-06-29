Dorries Tells Kangaroo Court to “Grow Up and Stop Crying About Hurty Words”

Nadine has weighed in on the Kangaroo Court’s 14-page whinge published this morning… by telling TalkTV’s Vanessa Feltz the marsupials should “put their big girl and boy pants on“:

“So first of all, I think they need to grow up and put their big girl and boy pants on, and stop crying about hurty words. This is a democracy where free speech reigns, they need to get over themselves. Secondly, I absolutely agree that the Privileges Committee has proven in its report that MPs cannot mark their own homework. They think they’re above the law…”

Clearly the Privileges Committee was not obstructed from going about its business by public criticism. They just didn’t like it.