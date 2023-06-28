Sunak and Starmer Hit Home Over Housing Hypocrisy

Sir Keir Starmer took a sledgehammer to the Conservatives’ housing policy at PMQs today, leading with an attack line that may sound familiar to co-conspirators. He began:

“His party spent thousands of pounds on adverts, attacking plans to build 300,000 new homes a year. At the same time, his Housing Minister says it’s Tory party policy to build 300,000 new homes a year.”

Sunak hit back with his own attack on Labour’s housing hypocrisy. Taking aim at Starmer for “concreting over the green belt”, he praised NIMBY Nandy for her “quite sensible” historic opposition to development whilst shamelessly claiming to be the party of home ownership. Guido is pleased to see two satisfied co-conspirators at the despatch box…