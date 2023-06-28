The star witness for a discredited Channel 4 hit-piece on Arron Banks has since been charged with fraud. It’s yet another cause for skepticism of the 2019 reports, which rested heavily on Kimber’s claims that Banks travelled to Russia to secure mining investments, which he then used to bankroll the Brexit campaign. Kimber will appear in court today. Arron Banks told Guido he was “highly delighted” to see Channel 4’s allegations “go down in flames”. He added it:

“vindicates what I’ve always said Channel 4 has been doing and that’s making stuff up. They should’ve checked their sources”.

All that glitters is not gold…