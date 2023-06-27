WATCH: Korski Questioned “Have You Always Been Faithful to Your Wife?”

The Korski campaign is staggering on… for now. Appearing on TalkTV with Kate McCann, the embattled mayoral hopeful continues to “categorically” deny the groping claim, and made it through the entire interview without storming out. Asked if he’s always been faithful to his wife, however, and things went south quickly…

“Look, I mean, I have a fantastic marriage to my wife. And I’m really, you know, excited that we’ve built a fantastic family together. I don’t think it would be appropriate to talk about anything else.”

He also assured viewers he sits “appropriately” in chairs. Rob Halfon has become the first MP to withdraw their support. Guido hears others are about to do the same…