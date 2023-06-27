Dan Korski broke cover just after midnight to assure his campaign team he “categorically” denies the groping allegation that resurfaced in the Times yesterday, and thanked his allies for their “continued support” of his beleaguered mayoral campaign. After storming offstage at a hustings just as the story broke, Korski finally sent this long statement to his campaign’s WhatsApp group at 12:12 a.m.:

“Dear Friends

I want to take a moment to address the recent allegation that has been levelled against me. I understand that this news may have caused concern, and I want to assure you I categorically deny any wrong-doing.

Politics can be a rough and challenging business. Unfortunately, in the midst of this demanding environment, this baseless allegation from the past has resurfaced. It is disheartening to find myself connected to this allegation after so many years, but I want to unequivocally state that I categorically deny any claim of inappropriate behaviour. I denied when it was alluded to 7 years and I do so now.

To be clear – nothing was raised at the time, nothing was raised with me 7 years ago when this was alluded to and even now, I’m not aware that there was an official complaint.

I know that simply denying such allegations may not be enough to alleviate the concerns and doubts that might arise in your minds. I firmly believe in the importance of empathy, respect, and the well-being of every individual within society. I am – and have always been – committed to fostering an environment where everybody feels valued, heard and supported. As a father I am especially committed to making sure everyone feels safe on the streets of London.

To those who have been affected by any form of misconduct or harassment, let me assure you that I stand firmly against such behaviour. I am committed to fostering an environment where everyone feels valued, heard, and supported. I am grateful for each and every one of you, for your continued support.”