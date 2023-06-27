Humza Yousaf has had his independence plans roundly rebuffed by the EU, with the Commission refusing to take part in separation talks. A source, quoted today in The Times, said “The EU as such deals only with the official governments of third countries”. Scotland is considered a third country “region”.

The move is a big blow for Yousaf, who told party members on Saturday that he would send an envoy to “prepare the ground” for an independent Scotland’s entry to the EU. Instead, his agenda has been burned to the ground…

Humza will still meet Commission vice-president Marcos Sefcovic on Wednesday. However, on the orders of James Cleverly, he will be babysat by the UK’s EU ambassador. Bon voyage!