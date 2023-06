CCHQ won’t open an investigation into London mayoral hopeful Daniel Korski after the groping allegations reemerged yesterday. Since no official complaint was made, and there were no witnesses, the Tories aren’t getting involved. It’s a ‘he said, she said’ matter…

Given he made the final three, despite allegations swimming around for years, this shouldn’t be a surprise. The fact he got this far will raise a few eyebrows. Co-conspirators first heard about these claims back in 2017…