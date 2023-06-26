The revolving door at the Adam Smith Institute (ASI) will soon need oiling, with Director of Communications Connor Axiotes departing after just under five months to join AI startup Conjecture as their no doubt well-remunerated spin doctor. He’s being replaced by CCHQ political adviser and former Nadhim Zahawi press secretary Emily Fielder, who’s returning to the ASI after a stint as Head of Communications last year. Mimi Yates has joined the team as Director of Engagement & Operations. Congratulations both…

Three former Zahawi SpAds are now pulling the strings: Duncan Simpson has been calling the shots as executive director since February, James Lawson is the Chairman, and James Price has now joined as Director of Government Relations. Nadhim himself became a patron last month. The ASI recently gave their office a new lick of paint; they might need to rethink their branding soon too – does the “Nadhim Zahawi Institute” have a ring about it? On second thoughts the acronym might not work…

Meanwhile at the TaxPayers’ Alliance, Elliot Keck is being promoted to head campaigns, stepping up from investigations manager. He’ll still be firing off hundreds of Freedom of Information requests – co-conspirators will recognise a few of those – while also running the broader campaigns team. Lots of big changes in wonk world at the moment on right and left…