We’re halfway through 2023 – the year Rishi promised to deliver his five priorities – and, now that the Prime Minister has now had enough time to get his small yet expensively adorned feet under the table, it’s worth taking stock of where the government stands. Since this time a year ago, which was after the Fixed Penalty Notice fines had been issued, the Labour Party’s lead has quintipled – from just 5% to 25%. It’s good to have the adults back in charge.

Tory MPs used the need for a refresh ahead of an election as the justification for Boris’s defenestration. With dismal local election results, a dwindling poll position and a government failing to deliver on its flagship pledges, future success now looks even more in doubt than this time last year. It’s only natural that some Tory MPs might be experiencing buyer’s remorse…