Daniel Korski’s apparent hands-on approach to SpAdding under David Cameron has now made the Times front page. To make matters worse, the story was published just as he was onstage at a mayoral candidacy hustings event for the Conservative Environment Network. Guido’s mole says Korski’s aide waved him over to deliver the bad news… and he got up and left.

Leaving an empty chair as the other two candidates answered questions…

UPDATE: Korski was endorsed by Michael Gove and Penny Mordaunt. Note the past tense. A campaign spokesman for Korski says: “In the strongest possible terms, Dan categorically denies any allegation of inappropriate behaviour whatsoever.”