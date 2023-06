Just when Rishi thought his week couldn’t get much worse, new polling from Ipsos has effectively wiped all his public opinion progress from the past two months. The new poll puts Labour, up 3, on 47% to the Conservatives’ 25% (-3). It doesn’t even get better for Rishi himself, as his net personal satisfaction is also down 6%. Government satisfaction is now just 1% above where Liz Truss was in October 2022… without a dash for growth.