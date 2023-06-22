WATCH: Susan Hall Savages Sadiq Khan Over ULEZ Expansion

Susan Hall is running a dress rehearsal for what she hopes will be her big fight against Sadiq Khan in the London Mayoral race next year. Speaking in Mayor’s Question Time this morning, Hall – who’s down to the final three on the Tory candidacy shortlist – grilled Khan once again over the ULEZ, accusing him of “just not listening” to the overwhelming concerns from Londoners who’ll be impacted by the expansion. Khan’s glum face is a picture…

“The only reason my colleagues continually bring this up is because our emails are full of issues around the ULEZ… we hear this all the time. And you are just not listening. Are you listening now?… Why don’t you do something about it? Why don’t you help those hardworking Londoners who are absolutely desperate… you are just not listening.”

As it happens, Guido hears sources close to Khan reckon Hall would give him the toughest race, in no small part because of her effectiveness in these exchanges. She doesn’t pull her punches…