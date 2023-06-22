WATCH: Penny’s Pointed Advice for Disgruntled Scot

Penny has bounced back from her endorsement of the Kangaroo Court to again jump on the SNP’s strife in today’s Business Questions. This time, she started by deploying the personal case of a disgruntled Scot, Fergus, from Inverness:

“An individual this week, Fergus, who’s from Inverness who’s worked in the legal profession many years and will shortly be drawing his pension is really dismayed at what is happening in Scotland. He’s against the deposit return scheme – he wants someone to come and sort that out. He’s against the ill-thought out protected marine areas, he’s against the SNP’s transition from oil and gas and he’s against the SNP riding roughshod over the UK Equality Acts. What would the honourable lady’s advice to Fergus be, what would she suggest to him, given that Fergus is actually an SNP member of the Scottish Parliament and this week voted to support a motion of no confidence in his own government’s co-leader?”

Penny had some advice for Fergus, “fill out an application form to join the Conservative Party”…