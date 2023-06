Despite the warnings of the doomsters and gloomsters in the media, Brexit voters do not regret their decision to leave. In new polling for UK in a Changing Europe, 22% of leave voters think Brexit will work out “very well” in the long-run and 39% think it will work out well. Just 3% of leavers think it will go “very badly”. The figures get even more stark when “don’t know” responses are removed. A stonking 72% think Brexit will go well to just 14% predicting it will go badly.