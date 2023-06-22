Tonight the BBC airs a Brexit special edition of Question Time, which will feature an audience exclusively of Leave voters, and a panel including Bad Al Alastair Campbell. Guido hears the negotiations between the BBC and the government over this inevitable circus have been a disaster. According Guido’s sources, Downing Street submitted Treasury PPS Anthony Mangnall to appear on the panel, with the show’s team agreeing to the booking this week and Mangnall clearing his diary to make way for an evening of shouting over Alastair Campbell. Only for the producers to later turn Mangnall down in favour of John Redwood, supposedly to take the show “in a different direction”…

The feeling amongst the Tories is the whole thing will be a “stitch-up” and “not serious“. Guido’s not sure if John Redwood is brave or foolish for being prepared to do it anyway. Apparently 30% of the audience will be composed of those who voted leave and have now regret it. Maybe the other 70% still just want the pointless website cookie pop-ups removed…