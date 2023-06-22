Rishi: “I Am Totally 100% On It, It Is Going to Be Okay…”

In the wake of soaring interest rates, rising waiting lists, hundreds of boat crossings and sky-high inflation, Rishi Sunak rolled up his sleeves in Kent this afternoon and attempted to reassure everyone that “it is going to be okay“… somehow:

“I’m here to tell you that I am totally 100% on it, and it is going to be okay, and we are going to get through this. And that is the most important thing that I wanted to let you know today. Now you should know, look I know this won’t make it any easier, but what we are grappling with here is something that many countries around the world are also grappling with at the same time…”

Four out of his five pledges are looking increasingly unattainable – even growth is at 0.1%. At least he’s rolled up his sleeves…