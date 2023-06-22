The Liberal Democrat candidate for the Somerton & Frome by-election had an interesting brush with the Guardian’s Politics Weekly UK podcast today. The “passionate” Sarah Dyke has a variety of painfully long pauses, in the 90 second clip, and does not seem to understand the economic landscape of the seat she will be contesting. Not the first Liberal Democrat to struggle with basic economics…

The clip appears to record exchanges between Dyke’s campaign manager, the Guardian producer, and the interviewer reassuring Dyke that it is completely fine. The discussion then turns to the topic of coffee, as a knowledge of the economic deprivation of an area you are attempting to represent is innately linked to getting your shot of caffeine!

The final nail in the coffin was the fact that she actually admitted to not knowing anything about Somerton. What more could you expect from a local council worker…