Sunak and Starmer Slug it Out Over Mortgage Rates

A feisty PMQs today saw Sir Keir take Sunak to task over rising interest rates. After pointing out that the UK is in a comparable position to global powers, Sunak delivered a well-prepped rebuke of Labour’s own policies:

“He wants to borrow an extra £28 billion a year, that would make the situation worse. He wants to ban new supplies of energy from the North Sea, that would make the situation worse. And he wants to give into unions’ unaffordable pay demands, that would make the situation worse. Mister Speaker, he doesn’t have many policies, but the few that he does have all have the same thing in common: they’re dangerous, inflationary and working people would pay the price”.

Taking aim at Labour’s plan is all well and good. The government should just remember they’ve been in power for thirteen years.

Keir was able to respond to Starmer’s rebuke with a decent jibe of his own:

“Mister Speaker, I appreciate the Prime Minister has a keen interest in the mortgage market in California. But I’m talking about mortgage owners here”

Although Rishi may well have interests in California, Guido doubts the Sunaks would have much need for a mortgage…