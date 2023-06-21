Following yesterday’s story on the Local Government Association Labour Group’s apparent hatred of West Yorkshire, there have been rumblings within Smith Square that there could be trouble in paradise. It has been rumoured that Morgan McSweeney even made a call to their offices…

Guido called Martin Angus and after introducing himself got the phone put down on him. Nevertheless Guido hears from several sources that there is an ongoing disciplinary process for Martin Angus, the creator of the offending poster, and Pete Robbins, the LGA Chief enjoying an ice cream in the poster picture. A source claims Human Resources visited the LGA Labour Office, perhaps to offer EDI training to ensure regional hate-speech is suppressed…