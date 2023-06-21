Starmer is drawing up plans to stack the House of Lords with “dozens” of new peers if Labour win the next election… despite previously claiming the upper chamber is “indefensible” and vowing to abolish it entirely just months ago. U-turn number 32 already on the horizon…

According to The Times, Labour is worried that with 122 peers in the Chamber to the Tories’ 263, they’d somehow struggle to implement their agenda – and most of their current peers are ancient anyway. A shadow cabinet minister said:

“We will need to appoint dozens of them, at least. The current cohort aren’t getting any younger, and there’s so few of them doing the actual work that they are increasingly knackered.”

Why Labour is so concerned isn’t clear. It’s a longstanding convention that the Lords doesn’t block the governing party’s manifesto. And if Labour are serious about abolishing the whole chamber, stuffing it with “dozens” more peers isn’t the way to show it. Just weeks ago, Angela Rayner called Boris’s resignation honours list “a carousel of cronies”. Those Starmer ‘flip-flop’ flip-flops are still for sale…